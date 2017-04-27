FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017

Sri Lanka appoints seven lead managers for up to $1.5 bln sovereign bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has appointed seven lead managers including for the upcoming up to $1.5 billion sovereign bond with the country expected to tap the capital market "possibly later in May", a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The banks are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Morgan Stanley and two Chinese institutions, the source, who has direct knowledge of the deal, told Reuters.

A government source who also has knowledge of the deal confirmed the seven banks.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie

