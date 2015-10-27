CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka to sell 10-yr sovereign bond with high yield- sources

(Deletes reference to size of issue given by Standard & Poor’s after S&P corrects earlier statement, clarifying it has not yet been decided)

* Initial plan was to borrow $1.5 billion - source

* Proceeds expected to help bridge budget deficit gap

* Initial price guidance ‘very high’ - economist

* Issue to be priced later on Tuesday- source

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is selling a 10-year sovereign bond, which people familiar with the plans said has initial pricing guidance of a yield of 7 percent.

Government sources said funds will be used to help cover an increase in the budget deficit.

After Aug. 17 parliamentary polls, the new government said the goal of a 2015 budget deficit of 4.4 percent of gross domestic product couldn’t be met, due to heavy spending and a revenue shortfall.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has said the deficit will reach 6.5-6.8 percent.

Sri Lanka, rated B1/B+/BB- (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch), has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered for the offering of US dollar bonds, and these will be priced later on Tuesday, the people familiar with the plans said.

The Finance Ministry didn’t respond to queries.

Standard & Poor’s said its Sri Lanka sovereign credit rating “reflects the country’s relatively low wealth, improving but still moderately weak external liquidity, and a high government debt and interest burden.”

‘VERY HIGH’ PRICING GUIDANCE

One person knowledgeable about the bond said the initial idea was to borrow $1.5 billion “but the biggest question is if Sri Lanka could borrow this amount even at 7 percent.”

Amal Sanderatne, chief economist and CEO at Colombo-based Frontier Research, called the initial pricing guidance “very high” compared to all past Sri Lankan sovereign bonds both for the absolute rate for a 10-year issue and the spread to the US 10-year rate.

But given the low level of reserves and continued uncertainties in the global market, a high pricing “is something they need to do,” Sanderatne said.

Reserves have fallen to $6.5 billion by August from $8.8 billion in October 2014 as the central bank propped up the rupee currency amid a lower interest rate regime. After facing heavy pressure on reserves, the central bank floated the currency on Sept. 4.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns over the government’s revenue shortfall. It has said the government needs to implement tough reforms to address the shortfall including tax reforms.

On May 28, the country raised $650 million via a 10-year sovereign bond after aiming for $1 billion. That bond carried a 6.125 percent per annum yield.