Sri Lanka to sell benchmark size 10-yr sovereign bond - sources
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka to sell benchmark size 10-yr sovereign bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is to sell a benchmark size 10-year sovereign bond with an initial price guidance of 7 percent, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, rated B1/B+/BB- (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch), has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered for the offering of US dollar bonds, the sources said.

The island nation raised $650 million via a 10-year sovereign bond on May 28, which carried at 6.125 percent per annum yield. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

