Sri Lankan shares edge up in thin trade

COLOMBO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed marginally higher on Wednesday, snapping a two-session losing streak in thin trade ahead of a long weekend, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings.

Turnover slumped to the lowest level since March 24, 2014 at 205.2 million rupees ($1.43 million), against this year’s daily average of 1.08 billion rupees.

The market is expected to be lacklustre with low turnover due to year-end holidays starting this week, stockbrokers said.

Markets will be closed on Thursday for a Buddhist religious holiday and on Friday for Christmas.

The main stock index ended 0.06 percent firmer at 6,858.64, after hitting its lowest close since Dec. 16 in the previous session.

Foreign investors sold a net 9.3 million rupees worth of equities, extending the net outflow to 4.27 billion rupees so far this year.

John Keells, the country’s top conglomerate, closed 0.5 percent higher. ($1 = 143.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)