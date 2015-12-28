Sri Lankan shares end at near two-week low; financials lead

COLOMBO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at a near two-week low on Monday, led by financials amid thin trading as many market participants were on holiday after a long weekend.

The main stock index ended 0.44 percent weaker at 6,828.51, its lowest close since Dec. 15.

“There was no reason for market to move up with many investors on holiday. The market is also concerned over the budget as the government had given up most of its revenue,” a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

Foreign investors sold a net 30.8 million rupees ($214,634) worth of equities, extending the net outflow to 4.3 billion rupees so far this year.

Turnover was at 354.4 million rupees, a third of this year’s daily average of 1.08 billion rupees.

Markets were closed on Thursday for a Buddhist religious holiday and on Friday for Christmas.

Top listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon fell 1.1 percent, while People Leasing and Finance plc lost 3.95 percent. ($1 = 143.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)