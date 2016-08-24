FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sri Lankan stocks slip from over 3-mo closing high on month-end settlements
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 24, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan stocks slip from over 3-mo closing high on month-end settlements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended weaker on Wednesday, slipping from their highest close in more than three-months posted in the previous session, due to month-end settlements, brokers said.

Analysts said turnover was higher on expectations of better economic performance after the government said it would achieve its revenue target for this year.

Sri Lanka's tax revenue in the first seven months jumped 23 percent to 769.8 billion rupees from a year earlier, and Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake is optimistic about the full-year revenue target, his ministry said on Monday.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion rupees ($9.08 million), well above this year's daily average of around 753.8 million rupees.

The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.23 percent down at 6,588.30, slipping from its highest close since May 20 hit on Tuesday.

"The confidence is returning to the market. We can see that from the turnover levels, but we think the correction will last for another one or two days with the month-end settlements," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer of Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

"We are looking at September as a very good month with signs of stability in government policies."

Foreign investors, however, sold a net 236.34 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, extending the outflow so far this year to 3.86 billion rupees worth of shares.

They are, however, net buyers of 792.8 million rupees worth of equities so far this month.

Shares of Ceylon Cold Store Plc fell 3.09 percent, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 1.60 percent, dragging the overall index down. ($1 = 145.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.