FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Sri Lankan stocks recover from over 2-wk closing low on foreign buying (Sept 1)
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 1, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Sri Lankan stocks recover from over 2-wk closing low on foreign buying (Sept 1)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In Sept 1 copy, corrects headline to say foreign buying, not FII)

COLOMBO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose marginally on Thursday in lean trade, recovering from a more than two-week closing low in the previous session, helped by foreign buying and gains in financials.

The benchmark Colombo stock index rose 0.19 percent to close at 6,540.29.

"It's a buyers' market. There was not a lot of selling," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

"We have seen a divided approach from the investors while some investors wants to wait and see whether the market will come down. Others are collecting slowly, as on the medium term, market is expected to go up."

The central bank left the key policy interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, saying previous tightening measures are being gradually transmitted to the economy.

Turnover stood at 588 million rupees ($4.05 million), less than this year's daily average of 754.3 million rupees.

Foreign investors bought a net 78.9 million rupees worth of shares on Thursday but they have been net sellers of shares to the tune of 3.59 billion rupees so far this year.

Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 0.66 percent, while those in Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc rose 2.70 percent. Shares in Hatton National Bank Plc rose 1.33 percent. ($1 = 145.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.