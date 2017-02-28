COLOMBO Feb 28 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly
stronger on Tuesday after posting their lowest close in more
than two weeks in the previous session, although concerns about
rising interest rates continued to hurt investor sentiment.
Turnover rose to a 12-week high at 2.41 billion rupees
($15.93 million), around four times this year's daily average of
670.8 million rupees, boosted by a stake sale in Kotmale
Holdings Plc.
The Colombo stock index ended up 0.2 percent at
6,134.28, after closing at its lowest since Feb. 9 on Monday.
"Crossings pushed the turnover," said Dimantha Mathew, head
of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"Investors are still worried about economic conditions and
rising interest rates."
Kotmale shares closed unchanged, while conglomerate John
Keells Holdings Plc jumped 1.64 percent and Ceylon Cold
Stores Plc rose 4.28 percent.
Foreign investors, who have been net buyers of 487.7 million
rupees worth of equities so far this year, net sold 93.02
million rupees of shares on Tuesday.
Yields on treasury bills have risen to a more than four-year
high since October, while the central bank has kept key policy
rates on hold.
($1 = 151.2800 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)