FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Sri Lankan shares edge up on foreign investor buying
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 2, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 6 months ago

Sri Lankan shares edge up on foreign investor buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed marginally higher on Thursday after posting a near three-week closing low in the previous session, as foreign investors bought recently battered stocks while concerns about rising interest rates continued to hurt investor sentiment.

The Colombo stock index ended up 0.09 percent at 6,127.11, after closing at its lowest since Feb. 9 on Wednesday.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 292.6 million rupees ($1.94 million) worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 892.2 million rupees worth of equities.

Turnover was 783.9 million rupees, more than this year's daily average of 666.6 million rupees.

"Market continues to move sideways but today we have seen some institutional and foreign buying," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc ended 3.87 percent higher after reporting a group net profit of 289 million rupees for the December quarter, compared with a net loss of 157 million rupees a year earlier.

Trans Asia Hotels Plc jumped 8.12 percent, while Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc rose 3.45 percent.

Yields on treasury bills have risen to a more than four-year high since October, while the central bank has kept key policy rates on hold. ($1 = 151.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.