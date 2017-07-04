COLOMBO, July 4 Sri Lankan stocks posted
marginal gains on Tuesday and ended near an 18-month high hit
last week as telecom shares rose, while foreign investors
continued to buy the island nation's risky assets.
Concerns over a proposed tax bill however weighed on overall
investor sentiment, analysts said.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.02 percent up at
6,734.13, near its highest close since Jan. 7, 2016.
The bourse climbed 0.47 percent last week and ended June
with a 1.09 percent gain.
Foreign investors net bought 67.6 million
rupees($440,104.17) worth of shares on Tuesday, extending their
year-to-date net inflows to 22.4 billion rupees worth of
equities.
"Foreign interest is continuing in select blue chips," said
Hussain Gani, deputy CEO at Softlogic Stockbrokers.
Brokers said local investors have been waiting for some
clarity on the proposed inland revenue legislation, which some
companies expect will result in higher cost of production.
The IMF, which has long urged Sri Lanka to boost tax revenue
through modernisation and simplification of its fiscal system,
has urged the government to submit to parliament a new Inland
Revenue Act.
Turnover was 509.2 million rupees, well below this year's
daily average of 922.9 million rupees.
Shares of Carson Cumberbatch Plc rose 7.1 percent
while Ceylon Cold Stores Plc ended 2.2 percent firmer
and Dialog Axiata Plc rose 1.7 percent.
($1 = 153.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)