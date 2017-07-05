COLOMBO, July 5 Sri Lankan stocks fell to a near
one-week closing low on Wednesday as investors booked profits in
diversified and telecom shares while concerns over a proposed
tax bill weighed on overall investor sentiment.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.36 percent down at
6,709.76, its lowest close since June 29. The bourse hit
18-month high and climbed 0.47 percent last week.
However, foreign investors net bought 56.1 million rupees
($365,353.31) worth of shares on Wednesday, extending their
year-to-date net inflows to 22.5 billion rupees worth of
equities.
Gross foreign buying accounted for around 77 percent of the
day's turnover of 854.7 million rupees, which was less than this
year's daily average of 922.4 million rupees.
"Foreigners are running the show and taking bulk of the
turnover. The local participation is low due to uncertainty over
taxes," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital
Holdings PLC.
Brokers said local investors have been waiting for some
clarity on the proposed inland revenue legislation, which some
companies expect will result in higher cost of production.
The IMF, which has long urged Sri Lanka to boost tax revenue
through modernisation and simplification of its fiscal system,
has urged the government to submit to parliament a new Inland
Revenue Act.
Shares of Carson Cumberbatch Plc lost 7.7 percent
while Dialog Axiata Plc fell 1.7 percent, Conglomerate
John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.5 percent and Sri Lanka
Telecom Plc ended 1.9 percent weaker.
($1 = 153.5500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)