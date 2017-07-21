Sri Lankan shares post over 1-month closing low; blue chips lead

COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for an eighth session in nine in thin trade on Friday and posted a more than one-month closing low, with blue chips leading the losers.

The Colombo stock index ended 0.22 percent lower at 6,669.51, its lowest close since June 14, and its fifth straight session of falls.

"The market is bit slowing down and the local interest in the market was short lived," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Holdings.

"The market needs local investors to sustain the positive momentum. Foreign investors continue to buy."

Foreign investors bought shares worth net 6 million rupees ($39,062.50) on Friday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 24.8 billion rupees worth of equities.

Turnover was 516.8 million rupees, less than this year's daily average of around 914 million rupees.

Shares of market heavyweight John Keells Holdings closed 1 percent weaker and private lender Hatton National Bank fell 1.5 percent. ($1 = 153.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)