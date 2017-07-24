FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Sri Lankan shares post near 6-week closing low
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
THE FUTURE OF MONEY
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
Israel
Israel cites immunity for guard in Jordan embassy shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 hours ago

Sri Lankan shares post near 6-week closing low

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for the sixth straight session on Monday to post a near six-week closing low, but brokers said the slide is slowing down.

The Colombo stock index fell just 0.08 percent to 6,664.12, but it marked the lowest close since June 13, and its ninth fall in 10 sessions.

"The market came down over the last few days due to profit taking, but it looks like the profit taking has come to an end and the market is consolidating at these levels," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Holdings.

Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 195.5 million rupees ($1.27 million) on Monday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 25 billion rupees.

Turnover was 502.6 million rupees, less than this year's daily average of around 907 million rupees.

Shares of Hemas Holdings Plc fell 1.8 percent while Ceylon Cold Stores Plc closed 1.14 percent weaker. ($1=153.45 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; editing by Neil Fullick)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.