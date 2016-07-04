FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sri Lankan shares post near 3-mth closing low on policy uncertainties
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Sri Lankan shares post near 3-mth closing low on policy uncertainties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for a 10th session in 11 and posted their lowest close in nearly three months on Monday, due to worries about the imposition of a capital gains tax on equities and rising interest rates, brokers said.

The benchmark Colombo stock index ended 0.51 percent weaker at 6,254.77, its lowest close since April 7. It lost 1.3 percent last week, posting its third straight weekly loss.

"There is a very little confidence in the economy. People are still waiting for positive news and not willing to buy, expecting the market to come down further amid uncertainty over tax structures and other policy uncertainties," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.

"High interest rates also weighed on sentiment."

Shares have been on a falling trend with comments from a minister last week about the imposition of a capital gains tax on equities dampening sentiment which was already hit by high interest rates and policy uncertainty.

Turnover was 227.3 million rupees ($1.55 million) on Monday, the lowest since Feb. 11 and well below this year's daily average of 735.9 million rupees.

Overseas funds offloaded shares worth a net 58.7 million rupees, extending the year-to-date net foreign outflow to 6.3 billion rupees worth of equities.

Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc fell 0.66 percent, while ACL Cables Plc fell 50 percent and Carson Cumberbatch Plc fell 3.96 percent. ($1 = 146.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.