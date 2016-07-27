FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sri Lankan shares end lower; John Keells, Ceylon Tobacco fall
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 27, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Sri Lankan shares end lower; John Keells, Ceylon Tobacco fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors sold blue-chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc even as the market awaited directions on the country's economic policy.

The benchmark Colombo stock index ended down 0.09 percent at 6,382.42. It has fallen for three straight sessions through Wednesday.

"Investors area waiting to see tomorrow's policy rates," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "The government has promised a lot. So people are waiting to see whether those will be fulfilled in the prime minister's policy statement."

Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rates steady for a fifth straight month on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, despite signs that inflation and private sector credit growth are picking up.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to announce the country's economic policy next month.

Turnover stood at 364 million rupees ($2.49 million), well below this year's daily average of around 725.4 million rupees.

Overseas investors were net sellers of 4.79 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year, but they were net buyers of 14.9 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday.

Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 1 percent, while Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc dropped 1.1 percent, dragging the overall index down. ($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.