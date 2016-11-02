Sri Lankan shares end higher on foreign buying

COLOMBO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares recovered on Wednesday from a three-month closing low in the previous session, helped by gains in banking shares and as foreign investors picked up beaten down stocks.

The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange closed 0.45 percent higher, or 28.87 points, at 6,429.04 on Wednesday, after falling 0.1 percent in the previous session and losing nearly 2 percent in October.

On Tuesday, the index closed at its lowest since July 29 as investors shrugged off a central bank decision to keep rates unchanged.

Foreign investors net bought 393.2 million rupees worth of equities on Wednesday. They have net sold 1.36 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.

"Today, the market is up on foreign buying. It's a sporadic purchase from a foreign buyer and there is very little local buying ahead of the budget," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer, Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

"Still, investors are waiting to see if there would be capital gains tax and the outcome of the budget."

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said last week the government will introduce a lower tax regime in its upcoming budget to boost faltering investment.

Turnover stood at 605.9 million rupees ($4.08 million), less than this year's daily average of 723.6 million.

The CSE Banks Finance and Insurance Index gained more than 1 percent to end at 16,373.84.

Shares in the biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, rose 1.90 percent while Hatton National Bank Plc climbed 1.77 percent and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 0.54 percent. ($1 = 148.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)