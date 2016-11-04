FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Sri Lankan shares fall from near 2-wk high ahead of budget
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 4, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

Sri Lankan shares fall from near 2-wk high ahead of budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell on Friday from a near two-week high hit in the previous session as investors waited for cues from the national budget scheduled on Nov. 10.

The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange ended 0.11 percent weaker, or 6.92 points, at 6,435.17, slipping from its highest close since Oct. 21 hit on Thursday.

Turnover stood at 275.7 million rupees ($1.86 million), less than half of this year's daily average of 718.9 million.

However, foreign investors bought beaten down stocks for a third straight session, picking up shares worth a net 90.6 million rupees. They have net sold 1.21 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.

"The momentum was short lived," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "Investors turned to wait-and-see approach again. They are awaiting direction from the budget."

Shares in Nestle Lanka Plc fell 2.37 percent while Ceylon Tea Services Plc fell 9.20 percent.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.39 percent. The company on Friday reported an 8 percent rise in second quarter net profit. ($1 = 147.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.