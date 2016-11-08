FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan shares end slightly lower ahead of budget
November 8, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

Sri Lankan shares end slightly lower ahead of budget

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally lower on Tuesday, down from a more than two-week closing high hit in the previous session, as investors turned cautious ahead of the national budget scheduled on Nov. 10.

Sri Lanka's 2017 budget plan will seek to boost revenue through a capital gain tax on properties, simplify tax collection and offer incentives to spur exports, though progress will depend on the coalition government agreeing on economic priorities, analysts say.

The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange ended 0.09 percent weaker, or down 5.91 points, at 6,439.06, slipping from its highest close since Oct. 21 hit on Monday.

Turnover stood at 161.7 million rupees ($1.10 million), less than a quarter of this year's daily average of 715.7 million.

Foreign investors bought beaten down stocks for a fifth straight session, picking up shares worth a net 12.3 million rupees. They have net sold 1.01 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.

"It was a very lethargic day. Investors are waiting for the upcoming budget," said Yohan Samarakkody, head of research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

Shares in the biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, fell 0.86 percent, while Dialog Axiata Plc lost 1.74 percent.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 0.59 percent. ($1 = 147.6000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

