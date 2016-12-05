FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Sri Lanka shares hit near 3-wk high; banks lead
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 5, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

Sri Lanka shares hit near 3-wk high; banks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose for a third straight session on Monday to close at a near three-week high as investors sought bargains in banking shares after the benchmark index fell to a near eight-month low last week.

The Colombo stock index gained 0.67 percent or 42.55 points to 6,368.12, its highest close since Nov. 15. The bourse gained 1.17 percent last week, recording its first weekly gain in four.

The banking index rose 1.35 percent with Commercial Care Plc leading the gains to end 9.87 percent higher. The island nation's biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, rose 0.14 percent.

"We have seen the high net worth and institutional investors taking opportunity of the oversold market and are grabbing fundamentally sound shares," said Yohan Samarakkody, head of research, SC Securities (Pvt) Ltd.

Foreign investors bought a net 13.5 million rupees worth of shares on Monday, but they have been net sellers of 1.83 billion rupees worth of shares so far this year.

Turnover stood at 1.02 billion rupees ($6.89 million), well above this year's daily average of 699.4 million rupees.

The index had hit a near eight-month low on Tuesday on concerns that the proposed hike in various taxes and fees would reduce disposable income and challenge consumption-led growth.

The government aims to boost its 2017 tax revenue by 27 percent to 1.82 trillion rupees year-on-year and meet a commitment given to the International Monetary Fund in return for a $1.5 billion loan in May.

Brokers said investors were concerned about the sustainability of rates after the central bank on Tuesday kept key rates unchanged.

Shares of Asiri Hospitals rose 3.11 percent while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc rose 0.67 percent. ($1 = 148.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.