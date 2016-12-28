FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Sri Lankan shares rise nearly 0.5 pct in high turnover
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 28, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 8 months ago

Sri Lankan shares rise nearly 0.5 pct in high turnover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed about half a percent higher on Wednesday, recovering from a more than eight-month closing low hit in the previous session, led by blue chips such as John Keells Holdings and Hatton National Bank.

Turnover was 1.73 billion rupees ($11.59 million), more than twice the daily average of 739.5 million rupees for this year. Commercial Bank of Ceylon and Sunshine Holdings accounted for 48.3 percent and 44 percent of the turnover, respectively.

The Colombo stock index finished 0.41 percent higher at 6,228.51, bouncing back from its lowest close since April 6 hit in the prior session. It shed around 2.1 percent in the 10 sessions through Tuesday.

"Blue chips lifted the market. I think it was mostly due to window dressing ahead of the year-end," said Atchuthan Srirangan, a senior research analyst with First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Foreign investors bought a net 16.2 million rupees worth shares on Wednesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflows to 627.5 million rupees in equities.

Top conglomerate John Keells rose 1.1 percent, while Hatton National Bank gained 2.65 percent. Commercial Bank of Ceylon closed 2.1 percent higher, while Sunshine ended flat. ($1 = 149.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.