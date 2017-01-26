FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Sri Lankan shares end higher as investors pick large caps
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 26, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

Sri Lankan shares end higher as investors pick large caps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks recovered from a near-10-month low to end slightly firmer on Thursday as investors bought large-cap shares while concerns over political instability and the rally in interest rates weighed on market sentiment.

The Colombo stock index ended up 0.05 percent at 6,130.05. In the previous session, it hit 6,127.08, its lowest since April 4.

Market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc rose 0.29 percent, before it posted a 32 percent rise in its December quarter profit to 5.1 billion rupees.

"We expect good results in December quarter, but the results are unlikely to move the market because of the uncertainty factor," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.

Yields on treasury bills rose 2-5 basis points at a weekly auction on Wednesday to a near five-month high after the central bank governor signalled reduced intervention to defend the rupee.

Rising market interest rates, which move in tandem with T-bill yields, have been a cause for concern, brokers said.

Foreign investors net bought 106.8 million rupees ($711,051.93) worth of equities on Thursday, but they have been net sellers of 1.65 billion rupees worth shares so far this year.

The day's turnover was 287.7 million rupees.

Investors are also concerned about possible political uncertainty as the main coalition partners in the government are contesting local polls separately, analysts said.

$1 = 150.2000 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.