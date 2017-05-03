COLOMBO May 3 Sri Lankan shares fell on
Wednesday, retreating further from a near 11-month closing high
hit on Friday, as investors booked profits in large caps such as
Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc and conglomerate John Keells
Holdings Plc.
The Colombo stock index ended down 0.67 percent at
6,563.85 with Ceylon Tobacco shedding 1.7 percent and John
Keells declining 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, Selinsing Plc
dropped 23.5 percent with 235 shares changing hands.
"After a long time, we saw significant profit-taking in some
counters," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First Capital
Holdings PLC. "The positive sign is that foreign interest is
still there."
Analysts said the market will continue to be bullish amid
some profit-taking.
Turnover was 608.04 million rupees ($4.00 million), less
than this year's daily average of 898.8 million rupees.
Foreign investors net bought shares worth 60.1 million
rupees, extending the year-to-date net foreign buying to 16.46
billion rupees worth of equities.
They bought a net 14 billion rupees worth of equities in the
last 28 sessions with the bourse seeing inflows in 27 sessions.
($1 = 152.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)