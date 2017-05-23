FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares fall on profit-taking; cues from new finmin awaited
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 23, 2017 / 12:19 PM / in 5 months

Sri Lankan shares fall on profit-taking; cues from new finmin awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for a second straight session and hit a near one-week low on Tuesday on profit-taking, while investors cautiously awaited policy direction from the country’s new finance minister.

President Maithripala Sirisena switched the finance and foreign ministers in a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, in a bid to restore confidence in the administration’s handling of the economy.

The Colombo stock index ended 0.55 percent weaker at 6,689.96, its lowest close since May 15.

The bourse recorded its highest close since Jan. 7, 2016 on Friday.

The index rose 0.83 percent last week and has climbed 11 percent since March 31 through Friday.

Turnover stood at 807.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($5.29 million), less than this year’s daily average of 886.5 million rupees.

“Market took a breather as there was a bit of a retail selling while local participation was low,” said Hussain Gani, deputy CEO at Softlogic Stockbrokers.

“The turnover levels are still good and we see continued foreign buying, a good sign.”

Foreign investors net bought shares worth 527.6 million rupees worth of equities on Tuesday, extending their year-to-date net inflows to 18.5 billion rupees.

Shares in Lion Brewery Plc fell 9.89 percent while Nanda Investment Plc fell 13.17 percent.

Ceylon Cold Stores Plc ended 2.59 percent weaker while the biggest listed lender, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc , fell 1.09 percent.

$1 = 152.6500 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.