3 months ago
Sri Lankan shares edge up as banks gain
#Basic Materials
May 25, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 3 months ago

Sri Lankan shares edge up as banks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, May 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Thursday as banking shares rose, but profit-booking in several recent outperformers capped gains.

The Colombo stock index ended 0.05 percent firmer at 6,714.95, further moving away from its lowest close since May 15 hit on Tuesday.

The index rose 0.83 percent last week and has climbed 11 percent since March 31 through Friday.

Turnover stood at 394 million rupees ($2.58 million), well below this year's daily average of 909.4 million rupees.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth 4.53 million rupees worth of shares, but they have been net buyers of 19.39 billion rupees wroth of equities so far this year.

Shares in Nanda Investment Plc rose 8.17 percent, while Lion Brewery Plc rose 5.99 percent and DFCC bank Plc ended 3.75 percent up.

$1 = 152.7800 Sri Lankan rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan

