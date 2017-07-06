COLOMBO, July 6 Sri Lankan stocks on Thursday
edged up from a near one-week closing low hit in the previous
session, buoyed by industrial and telecom shares while offshore
investors continued to be net buyers.
Local investors, however, cautiously acquired shares amid
concerns over a proposed tax bill weighed on overall investor
sentiment.
The Colombo stock index ended 0.07 percent higher at
6,714.34. The bourse hit an 18-month high last week, though it
gained 0.47 percent for the week.
Foreign investors net bought 58.1 million rupees ($378,255)
worth of shares on Thursday, extending their year-to-date net
inflows to 22.5 billion rupees worth of equities.
"Some new foreign investors seem to be buying," said Prashan
Fernando, CEO, Acuity Stockbrokers.
"We see new investors buying Sri Lankan shares since the
Pakistan bourse was upgraded to emerging market from frontier
market. Those frontier market investors are interested in Sri
Lankan shares though they have only a few options given that a
few stocks are available in large quantity."
In May, index provider MSCI announced changes to its indexes
as a result of its semi-annual market reclassification,
including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from
frontier market status, and the addition of 57 securities and
removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index
.
Stockbrokers said foreign inflows are mainly from those
investors who had invested in Pakistan.
"They see Sri Lanka as the next best alternative to
Pakistan," Fernando said.
The day's turnover was 535.9 million rupees, less than this
year's daily average of 919.3 million rupees.
Brokers said local investors have been waiting for some
clarity on the proposed inland revenue legislation, which some
companies expect will result in higher cost of production.
The IMF, which has long urged Sri Lanka to boost tax revenue
through modernisation and simplification of its fiscal system,
has urged the government to submit to parliament a new Inland
Revenue Act.
Shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
ended 0.8 percent higher, Dialog Axiata Plc closed up
1.7 percent, while Richard Pieris Plc ended up 8.5
percent.
($1 = 153.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)