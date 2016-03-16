UPDATE 1-Sri Lanka share trading halted after emergency power failure

(Adds Overseas Realty comments)

COLOMBO, March 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s share trading was halted briefly on Wednesday by a power failure in its main business building, the World Trade Center (WTC) that houses the island nation’s stock exchange, officials and stockbrokers said.

Sri Lanka faces intermittent power cuts nationwide after a power failure on Sunday crippled its Chinese-built 900-MW coal power plant that supplies over 40 percent of peak power demand.

The state-run power utility had announced the schedule of a daily power cut lasting more than seven hours, so that firms could ensure emergency power supply.

“Trading was disrupted for about 20 minutes as there was no power, as WTC generators were not working,” Niroshan Wijesundara, head of marketing at the Colombo Stock Exchange, told Reuters.

Trading was halted at 0428 GMT when the benchmark index was up 0.14 percent and resumed at 0446 GMT, Thomson Reuters data showed. It was up 0.95 percent by 0837 GMT.

Officials at WTC, which is owned and managed by Overseas Realty Ceylon Plc, said the power system had not been designed to deal with frequent interruptions.

“One of the circuits has tripped,” Remaz Ghouse, the chief operating officer of Overseas Realty, told Reuters. “Now the power has been restored.”

Stockbrokers said the halt had little impact on trading, apart from causing some confusion.

The index has fallen 13.4 percent this year through Tuesday, hit chiefly by the central bank’s monetary policy tightening, expected tax hikes, and foreign selling after an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sam Holmes and Clarence Fernandez)