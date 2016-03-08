FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka to increase VAT to 15 pct, impose capital gains tax-PM
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Sri Lanka to increase VAT to 15 pct, impose capital gains tax-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, saying his country must break out of a debt trap, on Tuesday announced a rise in value added tax (VAT) and said the government will impose a capital gains tax.

VAT will be hiked to 15 percent from 11 percent, while capital gains will be taxed for the first time since 1987, Wickremesinghe told parliament, before talks on a $1.5 billion loan Sri Lanka is seeking from the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.