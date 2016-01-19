FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka to introduce common floor rates on call charges from Feb. 1
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 19, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka to introduce common floor rates on call charges from Feb. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s telecommunications regulator will introduce common floor rates for call charges effective Feb. 1 to ensure small operators remain competitive, an official said on Tuesday.

Charges on the same network will be raised by a maximum 50 percent, and charges between networks will be reduced by as much as 28 percent, the official said.

“Operators requested to review the floor rate, especially the small operators having a lower market share. When this type of tariff is there, they can compete with big operators,” Indrajith Handapangoda, acting director, competition, at the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission told Reuters.

Sri Lanka has five mobile telephone network operators and three fixed-line operators. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.