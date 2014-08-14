FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's Union Bank sells 70 pct stake to TPG for $113 mln
August 14, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka's Union Bank sells 70 pct stake to TPG for $113 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Union Bank of Colombo PLC on Thursday said it had agreed to sell a 70 percent stake for $113 million to a subsidiary of TPG Capital Management LP.

Culture Financial Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of TPG, will invest up to about $113 million in Union Bank of Colombo through a combination of primary and secondary shares, the bank said in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange.

The deal represents 70 percent of the issued share capital and warrants of the bank. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez amd Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Matt Driskill)

