FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka blocks casinos approved by previous govt
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 29, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Sri Lanka blocks casinos approved by previous govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s new government has blocked three casinos approved by the former administration, among them Australian gaming mogul James Packer’s Crown Resorts Ltd, the island nation’s prime minister told parliament on Thursday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe said gazette notices that gave tax concessions to the projects, including Packer’s $400-million integrated mixed-development project, had been amended.

“We have decided to ban such approval for casinos,” Wickremesinghe said. “But they can conduct all other activities.” He did not immediately give further details.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.