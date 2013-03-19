Sri Lanka sells $129 mln in 3-yr development bonds

COLOMBO, March 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka accepted all bids worth $129 million in dollar-denominated three-year development bonds, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The government accepted $129 million of three-year bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points (bps), the central bank said in a statement. It had offered $50 million for the issue.

Six-month LIBOR on Tuesday was at 0.44454 percent, the central bank said.

The central bank on Feb. 15 raised $152.12 million in three-year development bonds to finance infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Ron Popeski)