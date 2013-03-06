FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC, Citi, Barclays to handle $1 bln Sri Lanka NSB bond sale-sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2013 / 9:42 AM / in 5 years

HSBC, Citi, Barclays to handle $1 bln Sri Lanka NSB bond sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 6 (Reuters) - HSBC, Citibank NA and Barclays will be the lead managers for an international bond sale of up to $1 billion for Sri Lanka’s state-owned National Savings Bank (NSB), sources said on Wednesday.

One of four sources with knowledge about the deal said the NSB may go to the international market as soon as either later this month or next month.

“HSBC, Citi Bank, and Barclays have been selected as the joint lead managers to borrow up to $1 billion from an international bond sale,” the source told Reuters.

Three other sources also confirmed the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.