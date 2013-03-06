HSBC, Citi, Barclays to handle $1 bln Sri Lanka NSB bond sale-sources

COLOMBO, March 6 (Reuters) - HSBC, Citibank NA and Barclays will be the lead managers for an international bond sale of up to $1 billion for Sri Lanka’s state-owned National Savings Bank (NSB), sources said on Wednesday.

One of four sources with knowledge about the deal said the NSB may go to the international market as soon as either later this month or next month.

“HSBC, Citi Bank, and Barclays have been selected as the joint lead managers to borrow up to $1 billion from an international bond sale,” the source told Reuters.

Three other sources also confirmed the deal.