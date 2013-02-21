FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka cbank chief says unlikely to ease foreign debt limit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Sri Lanka cbank chief says unlikely to ease foreign debt limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is unlikely to relax foreign investment limits in government securities as the current level is appropriate, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said.

There are other avenues to attract foreign inflows such as corporate debt, equities and banks’ overseas fund raising, the governor told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka has a limit of 12.5 percent of outstanding government securities for foreign investors, and this limit is already used up.

He also said the International Monetary Fund’s comments on the island nation’s economy were not harsh.

Last week, the IMF painted a grim picture of the Sri Lankan economy due to risks from high inflation, lower tax revenue and slow structural reforms, and projected the economy to grow slower than the central bank’s forecast. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.