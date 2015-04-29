FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka misses 2014 deficit target on revenue fall, higher spending-c.bank
April 29, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Sri Lanka misses 2014 deficit target on revenue fall, higher spending-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, April 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka missed its fiscal deficit target and reversed its falling trend last year due to a shortfall in revenue and higher government expenditure, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The 2014 fiscal deficit hit 6 percent of gross domestic product, much higher than the forecast 5.2 percent, as it reversed its declining trend for the first time since 2009, central bank data showed. It rose from the previous year’s 5.9 percent.

“Contrary to expectations, the continued decline in revenue ... led to an increase in the overall fiscal deficit to 6 percent of GDP in 2014,” the central bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Nick Macfie)

