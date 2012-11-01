FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata to get $394 million sharia loan
November 1, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata to get $394 million sharia loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s Dialog Axiata PLC said on Thursday that it will receive a 1.2 billion Malaysian ringgit ($394 million), 15-year sharia loan to refinance existing debt and for capital and operational expenditure.

In a filing to the Colombo Stock Exchange, the company said its board has approved receiving the funding.

Dialog Axiata also said the funds will be utilised for refinancing of existing debt, payment of fees and expenses in connection with the refinancing and other purposes.

The company did not disclose which institutions are providing the facility.

$1 = 3.0460 Malaysian ringgit Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk

