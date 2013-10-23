FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka's Jan-Sept foreign inflows jump 45 pct y/y to $890 mln
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 7:28 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka's Jan-Sept foreign inflows jump 45 pct y/y to $890 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka attracted $890 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of 2013, Investment Promotion Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said on Wednesday, a jump of 44.8 percent year on year.

The inflows, which also includes foreign loans by companies registered with the island nation’s investment body, were $614.7 million in the first nine months of 2012.

They grew to $1.34 billion by the end of 2012, with infrastructure-related projects accounting for 45 percent of the inflows, data from the central bank showed.

“For the first nine months, we have got $890 million. This year we can achieve the $2 billion target,” Abeywardena told Reuters. The $59-billion economy missed that target last year.

He said the Board of Investment (BOI), the island nation’s investment body, has signed 15 projects for $8 billion in FDI which could create around 30,000 jobs in the country.

Abeywardena expects a total of at least $600 million FDI before the end of this year, for Australian gambling tycoon James Packer’s Crown Ltd planned $400-million hotel resort that will include a casino, and a $850 million luxury resort by John Keells Holdings Plc., (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.