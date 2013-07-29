FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka attracts $430 mln FDI in first-half of 2013
July 29, 2013 / 5:27 PM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka attracts $430 mln FDI in first-half of 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka attracted $430 million of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first half of 2013, officials said on Monday, a drop of 4.8 percent year on year, official data showed.

The $59 billion economy hopes to attract $2 billion in 2013 after missing the target of $2 billion last year, Sri Lanka’s investment promotion minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said.

“We are targeting a $2 billion foreign direct investment by end of this year,” Abeywardena told reporters.

Abeywardena said Sri Lanka attracted most of its FDI from China and Hong Kong mainly for tourism, heavy industries, mixdevelopments and port related investments.

Hong Kong’s Shangri-La, China’s Colombo International Container Terminal, India’s ITC hotel, Krissh mixed development, are among the major investments during the first half. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; editing by Ron Askew)

