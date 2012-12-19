FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka Q3 GDP slows to 4.8 pct y/y, near 3-year low
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2012 / 9:58 AM / 5 years ago

Sri Lanka Q3 GDP slows to 4.8 pct y/y, near 3-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s quarterly economic growth in the third quarter eased to nearly a three-year low of 4.8 percent from a year earlier, slowing from 6.4 percent in the second quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.

It is the lowest quarterly rate of expansion in the island nation since the fourth quarter of 2009, data showed.

The agricultural sector contracted 0.5 percent compared with 9.1 percent growth in the previous quarter, while the services sector grew slightly faster at 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent previously, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed.

The industrial sector grew 7.3 percent in the third quarter, down from 9.5 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

