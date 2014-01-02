FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka central bank expects 7.8 pct growth in 2014
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 2, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka central bank expects 7.8 pct growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s economy is expected to grow 7.8 percent this year, compared with an estimated 7.2 percent expansion last year, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Thursday.

“Now we are a $67 billion economy. We expect the economy to grow at 7.8 percent this year and to gradually expand it to 8.5 percent in 2016,” Cabraal told a forum in Colombo while revealing the monetary and financial policies for 2014.

His statement came after the central bank cut its reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to multi-year low of 8 percent, in a move to reduce commercial banks’ interest rate spreads over time. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.