Sri Lanka says 2013 growth to be 7-7.5 pct, higher than IMF forecast
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2013 / 4:45 AM / in 5 years

Sri Lanka says 2013 growth to be 7-7.5 pct, higher than IMF forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s economy will expand between 7-7.5 percent during 2013, the treasury secretary said, shrugging off a lower forecast by the International Monetary Fund which has warned of risks to the island’s economy.

“With the supply side acting very favorably, the monetary expansion of 15 percent should generate a decent economic growth rate in the range of 7-7.5 percent,” P.B. Jayasundera, told a Foreign Correspondent Association (FCA) Forum late on Tuesday.

The IMF projected growth at 6 percent, saying earlier this month that the economy is slowing more than the government expects, and facing risks from high inflation, lower tax revenue and slow structural reforms in state enterprises.

Jayasundera said inflation will stabilise around 8 percent thanks to improving food supply. He said the government hopes to stick to the budget deficit target of 5.8 percent.

Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
