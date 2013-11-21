FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka offers companies a 3-year tax break to get listed
November 21, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka offers companies a 3-year tax break to get listed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will grant firms in some industries a 50 percent tax holiday for three years if they get listed in Colombo in 2014, President Mahinda Rajapaksa told the parliament on Thursday.

The president, in presenting the budget for 2014, said he wanted to give companies in finance, insurance and manufacturing an incentive to obtain listings on the Colombo Stock Exchange .

Currently, the exchange has 288 listed companies. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

