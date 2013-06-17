FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka's May tourist arrivals up 21.8 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka's May tourist arrivals up 21.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, June 17 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
jumped 21.8 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed
on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the
49th straight month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009.
    The island nation expects around 1.25 million foreign
visitors with a revenue of $1.5 billion this year, both at 
record high levels.     
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      May            70,026      57,506       21.8   
      Jan-May       438,653     387,622       13.2
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-March*       317.7       266.7         19.1  
      Jan-December     830.3     1,038.7         25.1 
    * Latest provisional central bank data
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment, tea industries and
remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest.
($1 = 128.55 rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
