Sri Lanka's May tourist arrivals up 21.8 pct yr/yr

COLOMBO, June 17 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 21.8 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed on Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 49th straight month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The island nation expects around 1.25 million foreign visitors with a revenue of $1.5 billion this year, both at record high levels. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) May 70,026 57,506 21.8 Jan-May 438,653 387,622 13.2 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-March* 317.7 266.7 19.1 Jan-December 830.3 1,038.7 25.1 * Latest provisional central bank data Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment, tea industries and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 128.55 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)