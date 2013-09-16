FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's August tourist arrivals jump 26.1 pct yr/yr
September 16, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's August tourist arrivals jump 26.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped
26.1 percent year-on-year in August, government data showed on
Monday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 52nd
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      August        100,224      79,456       26.1   
      Jan-Aug       711,446     622,661       14.3
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-June*        565.3       459.9         22.9  
    * Latest provisional central bank data
    
                        2012        2011       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-December   1,038.7       830.3         25.1 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries,
and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest.
($1 = 132.325 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
