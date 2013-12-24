FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's November tourist arrivals up 2.8 pct yr/yr
December 24, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's November tourist arrivals up 2.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka edged up
2.8 percent year-on-year in November, government data showed on
Tuesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 55th
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009. 
    Total arrivals in the first 11 months of this year has
already surpassed the annual record high of 1,005,605 hit last
year. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      November      112,213     109,202        2.8   
      Jan-Nov     1,016,228     883,353       15.0
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-Oct*         996.2       790.5         26.0  
    * Latest provisional central bank data

    Tourism earnings in the last two years: (in U.S. dollar mln)
                        2012        2011       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-December   1,038.7*      830.3         25.1 
    * Tourism earnings hit a record high of $1.04 billion last
year.
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.70 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

