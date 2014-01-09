FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's 2013 tourist arrivals, revenue hit record high
January 9, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's 2013 tourist arrivals, revenue hit record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals hit record
highs in December and for 2013, while revenue from the island
nation's leisure sector also peaked, government data showed on
Thursday. 
    The number of foreign visitors has risen for the 56th
straight month since the near three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009.
    Tourist arrivals jumped 25.9 percent year-on-year in
December to a monthly record of 153,918 and 26.7 percent to an
annual record of 1.27 million in 2013, surpassing the previous
high of 1 million in 2012, the data showed. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      December      153,918     122,252       25.9   
      Jan-Dec     1,274,593   1,005,605       26.7
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-Nov*       1,232.7       905.3         26.0  
    * Latest provisional central bank data. The earnings in the
first 11 months of 2013 have already surpassed the previous
record of $1.04 billion revenue in 2012.

    Tourism earnings in the last two years: (in U.S. dollar mln)
                        2012        2011       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-December   1,038.7*      830.3         25.1 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.70 rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

