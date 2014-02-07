FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's January tourist arrivals jump 32.6 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 7, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's January tourist arrivals jump 32.6 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 32.6
percent year-on-year in January, government data showed on
Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 57th
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009. 
    Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also peaked last year. [ID:
nL3N0KJ193]
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      January      146,575*    110,543        32.6   
    * Provisional
    Arrivals in the last two years:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,274,593   1,005,605        26.7  
    
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-Nov*       1,119.6       905.3         23.7  
    * Latest provisional central bank data

    Tourism earnings in the last two years: (in U.S. dollar mln)
                        2012        2011       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-December   1,038.7*      830.3         25.1 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.635 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

