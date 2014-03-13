FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's February tourist arrivals jump 24.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 13 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka
jumped 24.5 percent year-on-year in February, government data
showed on Thursday, with the number of foreign visitors rising
for the 58th straight month since the near-three-decade civil
war ended in May 2009. 
    Total arrivals hit record highs in 2013, while revenue from
the island nation's leisure sector also hit a record.
 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2014        2013       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      February     141,878     113,968        24.5
      Jan-Feb      288,453     224,511        28.5   
    Arrivals in the past two years:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      Jan-Dec    1,274,593*  1,005,605        26.7  
    * Record high tourist arrivals
    
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-Dec        1,402.1*    1,038.7         35.0  
    * Record high tourism revenue 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $67 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 130.600 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Alison
Williams)

