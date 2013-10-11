TABLE-Sri Lanka's Sept tourist arrivals jump 26.2 pct yr/yr

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 26.2 percent year-on-year in September, government data showed on Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 53nd straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2013 2012 Change (in %) September 89,761 71,111 26.2 Jan-Sept 801,210 693,772 15.5 Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 2013 2012 Change (in %) Jan-July* 674.1 560.4 20.3 * Latest provisional central bank data 2012 2011 Change (in %) Jan-December 1,038.7 830.3 25.1 Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest. ($1 = 131.150 rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)