FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Sri Lanka's Sept tourist arrivals jump 26.2 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 11, 2013 / 1:17 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's Sept tourist arrivals jump 26.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 26.2
percent year-on-year in September, government data showed on
Friday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 53nd
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      September      89,761      71,111       26.2   
      Jan-Sept      801,210     693,772       15.5
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-July*        674.1       560.4         20.3  
    * Latest provisional central bank data
    
                        2012        2011       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-December   1,038.7       830.3         25.1 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy with the garment and tea industries,
and remittances from expatriate workers accounting for the rest.
($1 = 131.150 rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.