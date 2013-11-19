FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Sri Lanka's October tourist arrivals jump 27.9 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka's October tourist arrivals jump 27.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka jumped 27.9
percent year-on-year in October, government data showed on
Tuesday, with the number of foreign visitors rising for the 54th
straight month since the near-three-decade civil war ended in
May 2009. 
    The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka:
                      2013        2012       Change  
                                             (in %)  
      October       102,805      80,379       27.9   
      Jan-Oct       904,015     774,015       16.8
    Latest data on tourism earnings (in U.S. dollar mln) 
                        2013        2012       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-Sept*        883.1       711.1         24.2  
    * Latest provisional central bank data
    
                        2012        2011       Change  
                                               (in %)  
      Jan-December   1,038.7       830.3         25.1 
    Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri
Lanka's $59 billion economy, with the garment and tea
industries, and remittances from expatriate workers accounting
for the rest.
($1 = 131.125 rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)


