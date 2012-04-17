Sri Lanka's March tourist arrivals rise 21 pct yr/yr

COLOMBO, April 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in March jumped 21.3 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, with annual visitor numbers rising every month since a 25-year civil war ended in May 2009. The following table shows tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka: 2012 2011 Change (in %) March 91,102 75,130 21.3 Jan-March 260,525 215,124 21.1 Jan-Dec 855,975 30.8 The island nation's tourism board expects 950,000 tourists in 2012 with revenue of more than $1 billion, 20 percent higher than last year's $830.3 million. Tourism is one of the main foreign exchange earners for Sri Lanka's $59 billion economy along with remittances from expatriate workers, garments and tea. ($1=128.650 Sri Lankan rupee) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)